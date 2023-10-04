Principal witness in Upper East Regional Hospital medicine theft case dies

Doreen Andoh Oct - 04 - 2023 , 20:18

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called on the Ghana Police Service to prioritise and expedite the investigation into the strange circumstances leading to the death of a pharmacist.

The deceased, Samuel Amoateng Saffoh, died on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after reportedly undergoing three cycles of haemodialysis, since his admission on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

In a statement signed by the President of PSGH, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, the society described the cause of death and the death of their colleague as a shock because Saffoh was not known to have chronic kidney disease.

“It is with deep sorrow that the PSGH and the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA) announce the passing of Pharmacist Samuel Amoateng Saffoh, who served as the Pharmacist-in-charge of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga,” the statement said.

The society said Pharmacist Saffoh's unexpected illness and demise were of particular concern given his role as a principal witness in a case involving the theft of medicines and medical consumables from the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

“Furthermore, we are troubled by the fact that another potential witness in the same theft case also fell seriously ill and passed away in August 2023,” the PSGH said.

“We urge the authorities to accelerate the investigative process and ensure that justice is served should anyone be found culpable,” it added.

The PSGH further called on the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the government to take decisive action in investigating and apprehending those responsible for the theft of medicines and medical consumables from the Upper East Regional Hospital.

Support, condolences

The society expressed gratitude to the PSGH Upper East Regional Branch Executive and the PSGH Northern Regional Branch Executive for their unwavering support to their departed colleague and his bereaved family during this challenging time.

It appealed to all pharmacists to remain composed as the society actively engaged with the family, the police and the relevant authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the passing of our colleague.

“The PSGH underscores the imperative for the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the government to make the safety and well-being of pharmacists and all healthcare professionals a paramount concern,” the statement added.

It said the PSGH stood firmly with the family in their pursuit to uncover the cause of Pharma Saffoh's untimely demise.