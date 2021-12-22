Prez Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on E-Levy - Mahama on meeting Gabby

Former President John Mahama has revealed the details of a meeting he held with Mr Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to the former President, the discussions on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, focused on the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.
Mr Mahama in a Facebook post, however, stressed that at no time was there any discussion specifically about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requiring his intervention in the impasse on the E-levy.
A screengrab of Mr Mahama's Facebook post
Mr Mahama said they also discussed how dialogue can be used to achieve consensus in Parliament and avoid the chaos that characterised Monday's vote in Parliament on whether or not to treat the proposed e-levy under a certificate of urgency.
"I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021," Mr Mahama's Facebook post reads.
"Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.
"We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the President at a future date. At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy".
Parliamentary brawl over E-levy
Parliament on Monday night turned unruly during voting to consider the Electronic Communications Tax, (E-Levy) proposed by the government in its 2022 budget, under a certificate of urgency.
MPs from opposing sides of the house were at each other’s throat following an attempt by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (NPP, Bekwai), who was presiding over proceedings, to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting.
The 1.75% e-levy, which would include mobile money payments, has been challenged by the opposition since it was first proposed last month and has held up the passing of the budget.
