President inspects One-district, One-factory at Asuogyaman

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said those who were pessimistic about the introduction of the One-district, One-factory (1D1F) project were proved wrong as many of such factories were springing up throughout the country and Ghanaians would see the reality
.
He said his government had plans for the nation and all the projects and programmes outlined for the country during his 2016 campaign tour were being fulfilled and those who doubted him have seen the reality on the ground.
Inspection of 1D1F
The President made the remarks when he inspected the Volta Lake Timber Recovery Project at
The Volta Lake Timber Recovery project is being undertaken by Kete Krachi Timber Recovery.
The Kete Krachi Recovery Project is a company that removes stumps from the Volta Lake. The project is currently ongoing at
The President said he was happy that what some Ghanaians were
Not deceiving Ghanaians
“I am not deceiving Ghanaians as some might be thinking. The 1D1F is real. All my campaign messages shall be fulfilled and those who doubted me shall be proved wrong. What is happening today as
He said his government would ensure that it supported projects and programmes that would move the country forward.
The Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen said the inspection of the project at Asuogyaman was a clear testimony of the government’s intention of spreading industrialisation across the country and bringing prosperity to all communities as well.
He said for many years, the resources in the Volta Lake remained untapped to support the economy by creating jobs for the people and also earning the country foreign exchange.
He announced that as part of government’s initiative to promote industrialisation in the country, the Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Company would be exempted from tax from any products that the company imported from outside to do its work at
Volta Lake salvage
The Chief Executive Officer of the Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Company Limited, Mr Elkin Pianim said the Volta Lake salvage concession contained over 14 million cubic meters of recovery timber.