President inaugurates North East RCC administration block

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday inaugurated newly constructed offices for the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) office in the North East Region.
The RCC administration block, constructed at a cost of GH¢17.6 million, is among the administrative structures being constructed for the six newly created regions and the second to be completed, after that of the Western North Region.
Located in Nalerigu, the regional capital, the building will house all departments of the RCC and other state institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the region.
It consists of spacious conference halls, meeting rooms, a canteen, store rooms, among others.
On the other hand, the YEA regional office complex formed part of the new structures being constructed for the new regions.
Aside from housing offices of the agency, it has a spacious conference room meant for organising capacity-building workshops for the youth.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the facilities in Nalerigu, President Akufo-Addo expressed delight that work on the projects, which started in his second term of office, had been duly completed.
He said the construction of the new office complexes formed part of the government's resolve to ensure the effective and efficient administration of the new region, saying: "You can't create a new region without building the necessary infrastructure to help run the region."
"The reason we created the regions is to bring governance closer to the people and accelerate the process for socio-economic activities to progress in the various regions, and for that to happen, we need a focal point around which governmental actions can take place," he said.
The President noted that the government's agenda to create six new regions in the country was already yielding the desired results, as the areas were witnessing equitable distribution of development, spanning across all sectors of the economy.
"There are those who couldn't do anything when they were in office but continue to make comments about those doing things, so we will continue to make history for them to talk about," he added.
Road projects
Touching on road infrastructure, he said the government was committed to improving the road network in the country, especially in northern Ghana, where most of the road network was in deplorable state.
He indicated that 11 road projects had been completed, while 61 were ongoing, in the North East Region.
While thanking the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, for his unflinching support for the government towards the development of the area, the President gave an assurance that the government would continue to provide the needed infrastructure for the people of the region to ensure that they had their share of the national cake.
Governance
For his part, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, said the creation of the new regions had brought government closer to the people, saying: "This has been the aspiration of the people of the region."
Aside from that, he said “every region has a regional capital, as well as all the necessary regional institutions. This will bring unity, equal distribution of resources and development".
Ongoing facilities
In his welcome address, the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, indicated that a number of departmental facilities were also at various stages of completion in the region.
In spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war, he said, the government had undertaken a number of projects geared towards improving the lives of the people.
