President Akufo-Addo to give update on COVID-19

President Akufo-Addo will Sunday, February 28 address Ghanaians on measures so far taken by the government to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.
This is the 24th address, since the president started giving the public updates on government's measures on the disease. The president will deliver the address at 8pm.
Ghana currently has 626 new COVID-19 cases. It has also recorded 599 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Ghana on Wednesday took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).
It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
The AstraZeneca boss said “This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access.”
