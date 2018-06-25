Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

President Akufo-Addo receives credentials of four envoys

Author: Donald Ato Dapatem
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday received the letters of credence of four envoys accredited to the country at the Jubilee House in Accra.

They were the Ambassadors of Morocco, Mr Mohammed Farahat; Ukraine, Dr Valerii Aleksandruk; Tunisia, Mr Jalel Trabelsi and Portugal, Mr Antonio Pedro Da Vinha.

President Akufo-Addo assured them of his government’s support to strengthen the relations between Ghana and their respective countries for the mutual benefit of their people and Ghanaians.

He further assured them that officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency were ready to ensure their successful tour of the country.

Morocco

Receiving the credentials of Mr Farahat, President Akufo-Addo recalled that a month after he had been sworn in, the King of Morocco paid a state visit to Ghana, a move the President described as a great honour and gave the indication that he would soon reciprocate that visit.

He said Ghana attached great importance to the agreements that were signed between the two countries for the renewal of their cooperation during the visit and expressed happiness that they were yielding results.


President Akufo-Addo noted that the re-entry of Morocco into the fold of the Africa Union (AU) was great news and stated that Ghana supported the move when it was tabled at the AU, adding that “it did not make sense for us that such an important country should be outside the continental body, if indeed the body was to speak in the name of Africa, Morocco’s presence was essential”.

Mr Farahat pledged to work assiduously towards enhancing trade between Ghana and Morocco.

Ukraine

At the turn of Dr Aleksandruk, the President expressed his excitement about the increased trade between Ghana and Ukraine and added that the government of Ghana was appreciative of the scholarships, especially in engineering and science, for Ghanaian students. He called for an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

Touching on the issue of Ukraine and Russia, President Akufo Addo stated that Ghana remained a law-abiding member of the international community and would continue to support the international community to resolve the crisis amicably for the attainment of full independence by Ukraine to become a reality.

Earlier, Dr Aleksandruk had indicated the commitment of Ukraine to establish military cooperation with Ghana.

He said Ukraine would also explore avenues to work with Ghana’s Ministry of Education to provide more opportunities to Ghanaian students to study in that country.

Tunisia

When the Tunisian Ambassador took his turn, the President recounted the long-standing relationship between the two countries, which, he said, dated back to Ghana’s pre-independence days and said he was looking forward to growing the relationship between the two countries.

Portugal

Mr Da Vinha, for his part, recounted the historical ties between his country and Ghana and expressed his desire to build on the cordial relations between the two countries.