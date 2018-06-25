President Akufo-Addo receives credentials of four envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday received the letters of credence of four envoys accredited to the country at the Jubilee House in Accra.
They were the Ambassadors of Morocco,
President Akufo-Addo assured them of his government’s support to strengthen the relations between Ghana and their respective countries for the mutual benefit of their people and Ghanaians.
He further assured them that officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency were ready to ensure their successful tour of the country.
Morocco
Receiving the credentials of
He said Ghana attached great importance to the agreements that were signed between the two countries for the renewal of their cooperation during the visit and expressed happiness that they were yielding results.
President Akufo-Addo noted that the re-entry of Morocco into the fold of the Africa Union (AU) was great news and stated that Ghana supported the move when it was tabled at the AU, adding that “it did not make sense for us that such an important country should be outside the continental body, if indeed the body was to speak in the name of Africa, Morocco’s presence was essential”.
Ukraine
At the turn of
Touching on the issue of Ukraine and Russia, President Akufo Addo stated that Ghana remained a law-abiding member of the international community and would continue to support the international community to resolve the crisis amicably for the attainment of full independence by Ukraine to become a reality.
Earlier,
He said Ukraine would also explore avenues to work with Ghana’s Ministry of Education to provide more opportunities to Ghanaian students to study in that country.
Tunisia
When the Tunisian Ambassador took his turn, the President recounted the long-standing relationship between the two countries, which, he said, dated back to Ghana’s pre-independence days and said he was looking forward to growing the relationship between the two countries.
Portugal