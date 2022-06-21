President Akufo-Addo on duty tour to Brussels, Kigali

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days (EDD) Forum.
The Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, in a statement, said the President, who left the country last Sunday, would also attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, from tomorrow.
Speaker
President Akufo-Addo is one of 11 leaders who will be speaking at the opening ceremony of the EDD Forum.
Organised by the European Commission, the forum brings key actors together to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
For its 15th edition, the EDD will focus on “Global Gateway: Building sustainable partnerships for a connected world”.
Global Gateway is the new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport and strengthen health, educational and research systems across the world.
Kigali
The statement added that President Akufo-Addo would travel to Kigali, the Rwandan capital, tomorrow to attend the 2022 CHOGM.
“Commonwealth leaders are traveling to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens,” it said.
In Kigali, the President would also attend the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an mRNA vaccine factory.
BioNTech is setting up modular “turnkey” mRNA vaccine facilities to produce the vaccine in Rwanda and Senegal, with a fill-and-finish collaboration in Ghana as well.
Delegation
The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, June 25, and in his absence, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead.