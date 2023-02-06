President Akufo-Addo leads prayers for Christian Atsu

President Akufo-Addo has added his prayers to that of many Ghanaians for God to protect the life of Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, following the Turkiye earthquake disaster after which the player has not been accounted for.
He is reportedly trapped in the rubbles.
Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor football club in Turkiye is among the victims trapped in rubbles.
The quake struck at dawn, followed by a second one at 10:30am, which experts have said was not an after shock but a second quake.
It struck in both Turkiye and Syria.
More than 2,300 have so far been reported dead in Turkiye and Syria.
Even though some team mates of Atsu have been rescued from the rubbles, Atsu is yet to be found.
Many world leaders, including the US President, Joe Biden have all expressed their condolences and support to the people of Turkiye and Syria.
President Akufo-Addo in a post on Facebook wrote:
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound. "
Former President John Dramani Mahama has also prayed for Christian Atsu, urging all Ghanaians to pray for the skipper.
He said: "Let's continue to pray for our brother Christian Atsu and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives."