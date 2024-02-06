President Akufo-Addo extends well-wishes to King Charles III amid cancer treatment

Kweku Zurek Feb - 06 - 2024 , 20:50

In a heartfelt message, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conveyed warm regards to His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth.

The President expressed his sentiments on behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, as well as his wife, Rebecca, the First Lady.

The tweet, posted earlier today, emphasized the global community's solidarity during these challenging times. King Charles III is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and the entire British Royal Family remains in the thoughts and prayers of many.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, and on behalf of my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, I send best wishes to His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, as he undergoes treatment for cancer" President Akufo-Addo posted on X. .

"In these difficult times, our thoughts and prayers are with the British Monarch, his wife, Queen Camilla and the entire British Royal Family, and I join the global community in wishing him strength, courage, and a swift and complete recovery".

The President's compassionate words reflect the shared concern for King Charles III's well-being globally.