President Akufo-Addo departs For South Africa, USA, And Ethiopia

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, February 3, 2019, for an 8-day working visit to South Africa, the United States of America, and Ethiopia
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Related Articles
Champion interests of immigrant Ghanaians; Prez Akufo-Addo tasks two new envoys
Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election was fair - Akufo-Addo
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
10 Per cent increase in teachers’ basic salaries this year— Prez Akufo-Addo
Government committed to preserving Ghana’s stability, democracy — Prez Akufo-Addo
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
In the United States of America, the President, at the invitation of the National Prayer Breakfast Host Committee, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the 67th Annual National Prayer Breakfast, to be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He will also participate in a fundraising event for the construction of the National Cathedral.
In Ethiopia, President Akufo-Addo will lead Ghana’s delegation to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is being held on the theme “Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.
The President will return to Ghana on Monday, February 11, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.