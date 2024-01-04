Presidency rejects claims of politically motivated changes in hierarchy of Ghana Armed Forces

The Office of the President has described as unfounded, a publication on social media alleging that there was a deliberate attempt by the presidency to orchestrate politically motivated changes within the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Part of the claims are that the changes are with the sole aim of using the military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the December 7 general election.

The publication alleged further that a meeting was held at the presidency on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to discuss the so-called politically motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Meeting

A press statement signed and issued by the the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Bentum Arhin on Thursday afternoon (jan 4, 2024] said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on January 2, 2024, a meeting that had become an annual feature on the President's calendar at the beginning of each year.

It explained that at these meetings, the Heads of security agencies called on President Akufo-Addo to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, while President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation.

"Contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media, no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting," the statement said.

Constitution

It added that it was imperative to note that a change in the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces was usually embarked upon by the President in accordance with the Constitution and well-established conventions, devoid of any political considerations.

It said any future change made in this regard would not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculations.

The statement described the Ghana Armed Forces as an important institution of state that had, over the years, built an

enviable reputation for its professionalism in the conduct of its duties, both at national and international levels.

"The Akufo-Addo-led administration shall continue to guard earnestly this reputation by ensuring that partisanship is eschewed from the operations of the Ghana Armed Forces," it assured.

The statement said the President assured Ghanaians that the 2024 general election would be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence.

Entities

It indicated that entities or persons who would attempt to disrupt the elections, which would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

"In the interest of safeguarding the peace and stability of Ghana, the public is urged to disregard such unfounded speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the Armed Forces," it added.