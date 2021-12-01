Presby University College ready for charter — Prof. Adow Obeng

The Presbyterian University College (PUCG) has successfully completed all the processes for the award of a Presidential Charter.
If granted the charter, the college which has it’s main campus at Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region will be in the position to award its own degrees and certificates.
Currently, the university college is being mentored by the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast.
The President of the PUCG, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, made this known at the 15th graduation ceremony of the university college at Abetifi-Kwahu last Saturday (November 27).
The event was on the theme; "Thriving in Adversity: Life-long lessons from a pandemic".
In all, 586 students made up of 324 males representing 55.3 per cent and 262 females constituting 44.7 per cent passed out.
Majority of the students were within the first class and second class lower categories.
Only 12 students made a third class while no student had a pass.
Sixteen of the first batch of 25 Bachelor of Laws (LLB) students from the Faculty of Law who sat for the Ghana Law School entrance examination were also successful.
Preferred choice
According to Rev. Prof. Obeng, the university college which hitherto was not the preferred choice of students due to its rural setting had now made remarkable achievements in terms of admissions.
He said in December 2014, the university college was pursuing nine undergraduate programmes and admitting on the average, 458 students per academic year but admissions had increased progressively with the 2020/2021 academic year recording the highest number of 2,971 students in enrolment.
Rev. Prof. Obeng indicated that with the establishment of the School of Graduate Studies five years ago, students enrolment hit almost 900 and that the graduate students currently constituted 25.85 per cent of students enrolment and 36.95 per cent of admissions.
On E-Learning, he noted that their platform was now a vibrant part of the teaching mode of the university that could accommodate more than 2,000 students at any particular time.
Core values
Rev. Prof. Obeng expressed the hope that students who would be leaving the university would find inspiration in the five core values of the university, namely, excellence, commitment, integrity, discipline and faith in God in the course of their future deliberations.
He advised the continuing students to take their studies very serious to justify why their parents brought them to the university college.
He expressed his gratitude to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for its support to the university.