Prempeh College 2000 Class (Millenium Amanfoo) honour 15 outstanding members

Beatrice Laryea Jul - 31 - 2023 , 19:08

The southern branch of the 2000-Year Group of Prempeh College, famously known as Millenium Amanfoo, last Friday recognised and celebrated 15 of their members who had distinguished themselves in their various fields of work.

The solemn and well attended event dubbed ‘Millennium Amanfoo - Southern Excellence Awards Gala’, brought together several members of the 2000-Year Group together with their spouses as well as other old students of the college.

It was held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra amidst traditional highlife music with sumptuous buffet.

Award winners

The awardees included Associate Professor at the Department of Accounting, University of Ghana Busines School, Prof. Godfred M. Y. Owusu, Head of Department of Civil Engineering at Koforidua Technical Univerisity, Dr. Clement Nyamekye, current occupant of the Ashanti Ninibe Stool, Nana Kwakye Abamono Ababio, General Manager at Tri-Star Insurance Services, Kofi Ntiamoah Frimpong, Commissioner of Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau, Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh and Senior Fire Officer with the Ghana Fire Service, DO Abert Aidoo.

Others were Regional Exlporation Manager at Newmont Ghana, Kwaku Takyi-Kyeremeh, Chief Operation Officer of KGL Group, Dr Michael Owusu, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Alberta, Prof. Godwin Dzah, Businessman and Municipal Chief Executive of Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, Brands Manager at Ernest Chemists, Obed Oduro, Head of Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Research at Right to Information Commission, Lawyer Stephen Owusu and Immunization Officer, World Health Organisation-Ghana Team Lead for Country Operations, Fred Osei-Sarpong,

Selection process

Speaking at the event, Lead Organiser, Mr. René Plahar said the winners were carefully selected after reviewing their profiles and present achievements in their various fields.

“There were so many superlative profiles, so many stellar credentials, so many shining lights and so much quality. We tried. We zoned in and drilled this to the finest strands of our high Amanfoo standards. We settled on these outstanding nominees,” he said.

Mr Plahar continued: “We are here to celebrate excellence. We are here to be inspired by excellence. We are here to show our colleagues how proud we are of their excellent exploits. We are here in true fellowship and solidarity with our Amanfoo ethos.”

Inspiration

For his part, Southern Branch Chairman of the group, Mr. Roland Akomea noted that the awardees were deserving of the recognition due to the high standards set and urged others to take a cue from their achievements.

“The Seniors who are going to be honoured today have set the standard, raised the bar for others to emulate. May we all learn from their achievements in various fields of endeavour. Let them inspire, motivate and encourage us to excel wherever we find ourselves,” Mr. Akomea said.

“As our term of office draws to a close, on behalf of fellow executives, I would like to thank you all for the support and cooperation given us. May our association continue to grow from strength to strength and be a model for others to follow,” he added.

Reactions

After picking their awards, most of the recipients thanked the organisers and charged them to extend the gesture to other year groups to inspire more people to excel in their endeavours.

“I thank God to be here. I am really honoured to be here that after 23-years we are under the same roof to celebrate each other. I believe the next edition will be bigger and better than this,” said Municipal Chief Executive of Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor.

“This means a lot to me because usually we get these kinds of recognition from other organisations but when it is coming from your colleagues who appreciate what you have achieved so far, it means a lot. Today, I have really felt that spirit of brotherliness,” said Associate Professor at the Department of Accounting, University of Ghana Busines School, Prof. Godfred M. Y. Owusu.