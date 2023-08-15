“Pragyia”, “Aboboyaa” tricycle ban on Accra principal streets intensified

Joshua Bediako Koomson & Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Aug - 15 - 2023 , 18:58

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has reinforced its ban on the operation of tricycles, popularly known as “Pragyia” and “Aboboyaa”, on some principal streets in Accra.

The affected areas include the central business districts (CBDs) of the Accra and Tema Metropolitan Assemblies as well as the Krowor, Korle Klottey, La Dade Kotopon and the La Nkwantanang Madina CBDs.

The rest are the Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso North, Ledzokuku, Okaikwei North and Adentan Municipal Assemblies.

The ban is in line with regulation 128 (1-4) of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 which states that: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”

The ban was announced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, during the GARCC general meeting held last Tuesday.

The GARCC, the highest decision-making body of the region, released a press statement yesterday to reaffirm the decision.

Unregulated activities

The move comes after grave concerns about the unregulated activities and operation of the tricycles which has often resulted in heavy traffic congestion, chaotic scenes and indiscriminate parking and flouting of traffic regulations, among others.

“The council, therefore, deems it very imperative and urgent to regulate the movement of these pragyias and aboboyaas and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and for the comfort of travellers,” the minister said.

“We urge all citizens in the Greater Accra Region to support this campaign in our collective efforts to make Greater Accra work,” he added.

Initial ban

The ban on aboboyaa on Accra highways was first announced by the Regional Minister in November 2021 to curb the spate of gross indiscipline on major roads in the region.

In line with the exercise, all motorised tricycles were to keep way from all major highways and principal streets and restrict their operations to community riding.

The major concern for the exercise was to curb unregulated activities and operation of aboboyaa on the Tema Motorway.

The date was later moved to February 1, 2022 to make room for more engagement, education and sensitisation to ensure the successful implementation of the directive.

However, following the ban, its regulation has been seemingly unfeasible as the motorists continue to ply major roads in the region.

Minister explains

The minister explained that although tricycle operators continued to ply the major roads after the ban, the indiscipline had reduced.

He said this time around, he had tasked the various assemblies to ensure a quick passage of a bye-law to restrict the operations of pragyia in their areas.

Mr Quartey said that would get the law to deal with offenders.

For the ban on aboboyaa, he said, it had already been passed as part of the Operation Clean your Frontage and gazetted.