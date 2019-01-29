Pompous NPP won't admit wrong – Bernard Mornah

Chairman of the People's National Convention, (PNC) Mr. Bernard Mornah has questioned the sense of judgment of the New Patriotic Party, saying it is a party that refuses to acknowledge it’s wrongdoing as a result of its pomposity.
Mornah says while many NPP leaders are well aware that the search for peace for Dagbon started long before President Akufo-Addo became president and therefore got involved in the peace processes, they are insisting, and rightly so, that he be credited with giving Dagbon peace.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Bernard Mornah said while he agrees that President Akufo-Addo, for putting the icing on the cake, rightly deserves to be credited with the peace in Dagbon, by the same token the NPP needs to understand that Kwame Nkrumah, even though did not start Ghana's independence struggle, is rightly credited with it for putting the icing on the cake.
“So they want us to hail President Akufo-Addo as the one who possibly is the alpha and omega in this matter, so we accept that as it should be. Will they also go back and revise their notes that they have been wrong in saying that the independence of Ghana could not have been achieved by Kwame Nkrumah and that Nkrumah did not found Ghana? If Akufo-Addo is the founder of the peace and the enskinment of a new Yaa Naa, then, just by a simple thinking it means that they have been wrong all this while, just that they are too pompous to admit that they have been wrong”, said Mornah in his contribution to a discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji programme of the outdooring of Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II as the Overlord of Dagbon.
He said so many people played key roles in attaining the current peace in Dagbon, particularly the people of Dagbon. Beyond them he said President J.A. Kufuor, during whose tenure the heinous crime of the killing of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II and his kinsmen occurred, found reason to initiate the institution of the committee of eminent chiefs to handle the peace process so the criminal aspect could be dealt with by the law, played his part. He said Professor J.E.A. Mills played his part by continuing with the processes, just as former President John Dramani Mahama played his part, including the renovation of the Gbewaa Palace.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
But he said while Kufuor, Mills and Mahama played roles in the attempt to resolve the dispute, it is only President Akufo-Addo who sealed the deal and therefore given the title of the resolution, “because listening to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the resolution must be fully credited to President Akufo-Addo, and yet, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is sitting in a government that does not see the same trend in the attainment of our independence, that some people would have started the effort but the person who puts icing on the cake is the one that everybody will start clapping for and hailing.”
Bernard Mornah insisted that the NPP has always been wrong in attempting to credit people who did not achieve independence for Ghana with that feat.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana