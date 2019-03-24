Police Service to get 3 new helicopters – Akufo-Addo

The government is purchasing three new helicopters to help facilitate police operations in the country
.
He explained that some selected police officers will be trained as pilots for the helicopters.
In addition, he said,
President Akufo-Addo also said 4,000 people are being recruited into the police service, explaining that about 2,000 recruits are currently undergoing training.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He stressed that promotions of officers will not be based on political affiliations and other considerations and that it will strictly be guided by the laws of the country.