Booze cop interdicted

A police officer captured on video in a seeming drunken state has been interdicted by the Police Administration.
The uniformed policeman could be seen in the viral video in a perceived drunken state with some members of the public making fun of him and calling on the police administration to deal with him.
He struggled to move away as some of the onlookers hooted at him.
The Police Service in a statement today, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, said a clinical psychologist has been assigned to evaluate him and offer him the necessary support.
In addition, the police indicated that the said interdicted officer will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary.