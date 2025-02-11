Previous article: Government in talks with Transport Unions over fare adjustments

Police launch manhunt for men who disrupted the Kumasi Council of State elections

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 11 - 2025 , 13:54 1 minute read

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of thugs who stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, where elections for the Council of State were taking place.

In a statement issued today, February 11, the Police explained that they are reviewing available footage to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for the disruption.

According to eyewitnesses, the men destroyed Electoral Commission (EC) materials and physically assaulted journalists covering the event.

As a result of the attack, the election process has been halted, with security forces yet to restore order at the voting centre.

A similar incident was reported during the Greater Accra election, where the Police swiftly intervened to restore calm.

At the time of filing this report, the Electoral Commission is yet to release an official statement addressing the disruption.