Police Inspector arrested for 'Kumasi-Adum' woman killing

The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice, a statement issued by the police on Sunday night said.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots to kill the 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa at Adum in Kumasi on Thursday night.

He is said to have fired five times at close range which resulted in the death of Victoria.

He is reported to have jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle - commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and bolted.

The incident happened around 10pm on Thursday night [April 20, 2023] around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

Victoria, said to be a mother of one, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen chatting with the deceased before shooting her at close range.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him,” said the eyewitnesses.