Police Hospital receives GH¢52,000 gesture

MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited has handed over a fully furnished three-bed facility for procedures, consulting, observation and treatment worth GH¢52,000 to the Police Hospital in Accra.
The facility, contained within the newly constructed outpatient department of the hospital, was furnished following a request for assistance from the management of the hospital.
It also has a waiting area for patients and a front desk.
Before performing the official handover of the facility to the management of the hospital in Accra, the Chief Executive of MDS-Lancet, Dr Paul Sekyere-Nyantakyi, remarked that the gesture was to assist the hospital in providing the best of outpatient care to police personnel and civilians.
He said the gesture, which was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, was to add to the renovation of the Genito-Urinary and Female Surgical Wards by the same company at more than GH¢65,000 in January 2020.
Dr Sekyere-Nyantakyi said the company was always ready to give back to society as it operated within a social context.
“This will not be the last; we will continue to support our police service and society as a whole,” he said.
Appreciation
The officer in charge of OPD, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mary Trandoh Boateng, commended MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited for responding promptly to the request for the provision of the facilities in the hospital to ensure better care for patients.
The Medical Director of the Police Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Ebenezer Elwusi-Emmim, expressed appreciation to MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited for the gesture.
He urged other corporate entities and philanthropists to continue to support the development of the hospital to enhance services to the public.