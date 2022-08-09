Police commence investigations into alleged attack on Angel FM's Kofi Adomah

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into an alleged attack on Stephen Kofi Adomah, a staff of Angel Broadcasting Network.
The Police in a statement said the alleged incident occurred on August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.
"Investigation into the alleged incident commenced immediately the matter came to our attention," the Police statement said.
Unknown assailants riding a motorbike, allegedly attacked Mr Adomah with sharp objects and tried to set him ablaze, while he was returning from Kuntunse to Accra.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged attack on Mr Adomah.
"We find the attack heinous and dastardly, and call on the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack," the GJA said in a statement.
"We also urge the general public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law".