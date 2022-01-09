Police arrest notorious armed robber for robberies in Sandema

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command on Saturday arrested a suspected notorious armed robber at Sandema.
The suspect, Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab was arrested through an intelligence-led operation on January 8, 2022.
The police in a post on their social media today, January 9, 2022, said Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab has been behind a series of robberies at Sandema, Fumbisi and other surrounding enclaves.
He said to be on the Police wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a Court in Bolga since 2020.
Further details, according to the police, indicate that suspect is responsible for the robbery in Kadema which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded.
During the special operation, the Police recovered from the suspect three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions.