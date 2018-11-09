Police arrest driver who run over WASS student

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the driver who allegedly knocked down a student on the N4 Highway has been arrested
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The Police in a seven-point statement assuring residents of Adenta of safety said the driver who
"Meanwhile the driver who knocked down the student has been arrested and placed in Police custody," the Police statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, ASP David Eklu said.
Related Articles
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Work starts on Adentan bridges next week
Madina- Adenta Highway open to traffic after blockade by protesters
Another pedestrian knocked down by speeding car at Adentan
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The statement also revealed that a media centre for the cross-checking of facts regarding the protest has been set up at the Adenta Police Station.
The Police also discounted assertions that it used excessive force in restoring calm to the area after a 14-year-old boy sustained a suspected gunshot wound in the incident.
According to them, preliminary investigations into yesterday’s rioting show that Police employed the appropriate riot control methods.
"Preliminary investigations into yesterday’s rioting show that Police employed the appropriate riot control methods. However, in the process, a boy of fourteen years was injured and was treated and discharged at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra. There is no record of any other injuries related to the riot control," the statement explained.
The statement appealed to the public to supply them with images or videos related to yesterday’s rioting and its control on Police WhatsApp number 020-663-9121.
Read the entire statement below;