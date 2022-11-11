Police arrest 3 Chinese nationals for suspected murder in Western Region

Three Chinese nationals suspected to be behind a murder case at Bonsa in the Western Region have been arrested by the police.
The police have given the names of the suspects as Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan.
They are said to have allegedly shot and killed the victim at a mining site on Friday, November 11, 2022.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.
According to the police, a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.
Investigation continues and the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice.