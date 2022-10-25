Dzorwulu: Police arrest 2 in connection with land dispute

The Police has arrested two suspects in connection with Monday night's disturbances in Dzorwulu in Accra, said to be land dispute related issue.
The suspects, Nana Owusu Banahene and James Quainoo allegedly organised some thugs with an excavator to demolish a four-bedroom apartment building at Dzorwulu on October 24, 2022, the police said in a statement.
One of the suspects, James Quainoo who is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital was attacked by a mob in an attempt to escape from the police. This also led to his car being set ablaze.
The police say investigations are ongoing and efforts are underway to arrest other suspects.
"Before the demolishing, the suspects and their accomplices attacked the occupants of the house," the statement said.
"The Police responded to the scene to restore calm. The perpetrators upon seeing the police abandoned the excavator and escaped from the scene.
"Police later had information that one of the vehicles belonging to the suspects had run into a ditch and was attacked by a mob who pelted them with stones, injured one of the suspects, James Quainoo and set his car ablaze.
"The injured suspect is at the hospital receiving medical attention (his photograph could not be taken due to his condition). Investigation has so far revealed that no one was shot during the incident".
Below is a copy of the statement:
POLICE UPDATE ON DISTURBANCES AT DZORWULU OVER DISPUTED LAND; TWO ARRESTED
Police proceeded to the place and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called in to help put out the fire.
Investigation continues and all available footages on the incident are being reviewed as part of the investigation process.
Efforts are underway to arrest all other perpetrators to face justice.