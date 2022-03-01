Police are servants — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has stated that police officers are supposed to serve “and not to lord it over and scare the people”.
He has, therefore, urged police personnel to serve the people in the communities with commitment and respect for human rights.
Tour
The IGP was interacting with police personnel during a three-day official tour of the Oti Region.
The tour was for him to experience the general security situation in the region and also encourage the personnel to be dedicated to the service and the country in the maintenance of law and order.
The IGP’s entourage, which included senior police officers, was welcomed by the Oti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Charles Dormamban.
During his interactions with traditional leaders and visits to schools and other security agencies in the region, Dr Dampare reiterated the fact that the police were poised to protect lives and property, and enhance the safety and security of the citizenry.
He called for support from all to help the police to deliver on their mandate since security was a shared responsibility.
New training
The IGP also assured the citizenry that the Police Administration was resolute in changing the face of the service to meet international standards.
In line with that, he said, some policies were being pursued by the administration with the aim to making the Police Service a world-class police institution.
He outlined some of the policies to include the implementation of a new holistic training programme at the various Police Training schools to produce all-around effective and efficient policemen and women who were proficient.
The new training would make policemen proficient in driving, riding and swimming and also respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.
Traditional leaders
During the tour, the IGP and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, and also visited the various paramount chiefs in the region, including the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Basamuna III, who is also the Omanhene of the Krachi Traditional Area; the Paramount Chief of the Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Obrempong Kanya II; the Chief of Kpassa, Ubor Tassan Konja VI, and the Chief of Dambai, Nana Kwaku Beyeinor II.
Others were the Baamuhene of the Kadjebi Traditional Area, Nana Asabre Amoakotia; the Adontenhene of the Buem Traditional Area, Nana Edze Kpesse Tetteh Brantuo VII; the Paramount Chief of the Nkonya Traditional Area, Nana Buadu Basahia; the Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, Torgbega Tsedze-Atakora VII, and the Sibi Central Chief, Nana Mbabilla II.
The IGP also visited the Dambai College of Education and the St Thomas Aquinas Roman Basic School in Dambai, where he encouraged the students and the pupils to be committed to their education, as it was the bedrock of success.
Dr Dampare also encouraged them to see challenges as an opportunity to achieve their future goals.