Delta plane flips over on landing in Toronto, leaving three critically injured

BBC Feb - 17 - 2025 , 22:17 2 minutes read

Three people are critically injured after a Delta Air plane flipped over on landing in Toronto on Monday.

All 80 people on board the Delta flight from Minnesota have been evacuated according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport says all passengers and crew are accounted for.

Dramatic video posted online shows passengers evacuating as firefighters douse the plane.

Police say circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown but "most of the passengers are out and unharmed."

Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand says she's closely following the "serious incident."

Extraordinary video online appears to show the plane upside down after it flipped on the runway. It had travelled in wintry conditions to Canada’s busiest airport in less than two hours from Minneapolis - landing early afternoon in Toronto.

Fire trucks were seen next to the plane with a layer of snow covering the tarmac. One of its wings is missing.

Airport officials say all passengers and crew have been accounted for, with 15 taken to hospital. One child and two adults are critically injured.

Canada’s transportation safety board has started an investigation. Although the cause of the crash is not yet known, the airport had been experiencing many delays because of winter weather.

The Toronto Pearson was immediately ground stopped with flights headed to the airport either diverting or holding.

All inquiries were directed to the airport authorities by Peel police, who would only state that they were supporting other emergency personnel.