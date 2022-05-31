Plan Ghana shares sanitary pads to girls in Okere District

Plan International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has distributed more than 4,000 sanitary pads to girls in schools in the Okere District in the Eastern Region as part of activities marking this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration.
The beneficiary communities were Okrakwadwo, Mintakrom, Beware, Asenema and Krutiase.
The Gender Specialist at Plan International Ghana, Madam Lillian Bruce, addressing the gathering at Okrakwadwo, said many of the girls had stopped schooling due to the negative social norms surrounding menstrual hygiene management.
She said the gesture was to help young girls meet some of their needs as they went through their menstrual cycle, especially in the rural communities where they could not afford the sanitary pads.
Madam Bruce also urged traditional leaders and authorities to educate society to break the silence and taboo, raise awareness and change negative social norms surrounding menstrual hygiene management, especially among the male counterparts.
Dr Augustine Ankuvie, the Okere District Health Director, commended Plan International Ghana for the intervention, which he said was very timely
He said some girls in the area had dropped out of school and also got pregnant in the municipality because of lack of sanitary pads.
He also said that the negative social norms affected girls’ health, safety and dignity, as well as keep them out of school thus preventing equal education opportunities for them.