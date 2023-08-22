PIWC-Atomic dedicates church complex

Twenty years after it was initiated, the multi-purpose church auditorium complex of the Pentecost International Worship Centre-Atomic (PIWC-ATOMIC) has been dedicated.

The complex consists of four auditoriums, two children’s centres, conference and seminar rooms, a medical facility, a bookshop, youth resource centre, a suite of offices and a tuck shop, among other facilities.

It sits on a 4.79-acre land, and comes with ancillary facilities.

Facilities

The main auditorium was named after Elder Sampson Kofi Marfo Amponsah, the lead design and project architect.

The lower ground auditorium, which is used by the Atomic Assembly, was named after Apostle Felix Elvis Antwi, former Area Head for Accra East Area and Executive Member of The Church of Pentecost under whose watch the project was started by the erstwhile PIWC-Accra.

The youth auditorium was named after Jackson Geoffrey Kwadwo Abankwa, who served as a supervising architect for a period.

It also had the French Auditorium, while all the other facilities within the complex were assigned names.

Sermon

In his sermon, the Presiding Elder, Elder Evans Kwame Ayim, basing his message on Second Chronicles 2:1-10, created parallels by indicating that Solomon, as the King of Israel, was determined to build for God a temple which God would delight in, a place from where the people were to worship their God.

Elder Ayim traced some of the challenges that plagued the construction of the PIWC-Atomic project, and admonished members of the assembly to value their relationship with God as they worshipped from the temple.

Apostle Samuel Osei Asante, the Kaneshie Area Head and Executive Council Member of the Church of Pentecost, traced the project back to its inception when the project appeared to be impossible to achieve due to its sheer magnitude.

He expressed gratitude to God that after 20 years of diligent execution, the project had finally been completed in a manner that was glorious.

Apostle Asante charged the congregation to hold dear their relationship with the Lord by taking good care of the auditorium complex.