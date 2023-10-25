PIAC must ensure prudent management of oil proceeds — Eva Mends

Maclean Kwofi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 05:47

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Eva Mends, has charged the newly constituted members of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), to ensure prudent management and use of the nation's petroleum revenue.

She also urged them to work together as a team to promote the work of the committee as an independent oversight body promoting transparency and accountability in the management of petroleum revenue.

The chief director said the ministry would continue to take interest in the work of PIAC because the committee’s mandate was anchored on government's commitment to ensure prudent management of expenditure.

Ms Mends gave the charge when she inaugurated the new members of PIAC at a ceremony in Accra on October 20 on behalf of the Minister of Finance.

Event

The eight members who were drawn from the committee's nominating institutions will serve either a two-year renewable term or a three-year non-renewable term in line with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815).

They replaced their predecessors who had completed their terms on the committee.

The members who took both the oath of office and of secrecy are Sena Dake, representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG); Nana Kwaku Dei, known in private life as Ransford Tetteh, representing the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA); Richard Ellimah, representing civil society and community-based organisations(CSOs), and Edward Yaw Afriyie, representing the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

The rest are Dr Noble lbrahim Adjin Lartey, representing Muslim Groups; Constantine Kudzedzi, representing Christian Groups, and Christopher Opoku Nyarko, representing the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI).

A member of the old committee, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu Vll, was retained by the National House of Chiefs.

Gratitude

On behalf of members, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu Vll expressed gratitude to the various institutions for nominating them to serve on the committee to help fulfil the mandate of PIAC.

He expressed the preparedness of the committee to give of their best for the betterment of the country.

Odeefuor Buadu entreated his colleagues to work together to promote activities of PIAC to ensure that petroleum revenues were managed and utilised efficiently.

He also paid tribute to the previous members of the committee.