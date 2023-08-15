Philanthropist donates mechanised borehole to ODASCO

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Aug - 15 - 2023 , 08:48

Oda Senior High School (ODASCO) has had its problem with access to water greatly improved with the provision of a GH¢32,000 mechanised borehole facility to provide potable water for students and staff.

The facility, which has a pump and connected to water tanks, was financed by a Ghanaian philanthropist based in the USA, Eugenia Obeng Danso, through her non-governmental organisation, My Anchor Holds Outreach Incorporated.

The gesture was in response to a request made by the Headmaster of ODASCO, Evans Boafo, to the Oda Methodist Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Isaac Kwame Boateng, who communicated it to Ms Obeng Danso in America for the assistance.

Inauguration

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, while at Oda last week for the church’s METHOFEST 2023, used the opportunity to also inaugurate the water facility for the school.

Among the dignitaries who accompanied the Presiding Bishop were the Administrative Bishop of the church, Rt Rev. Michael A. Bossman, and the Oda Methodist Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Isaac Kwame Boateng.

Most Rev. Dr Boafo said access to potable water played a key role in promoting good hygiene in communities, including schools, and thus commended the donor for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to resolve one of the major challenges of the institution.

He encouraged other affluent people in the society, both at home and abroad, to complement the government's development efforts by providing social amenities for their communities.

Most Rev. Boafo urged the school management to supervise the use of the facility and to regularly maintain it to lengthen its life and also advised the students to take proper care of the facility so it would effectively serve its purpose.

ODASCO grateful

The school chaplain of ODASCO, Rev. Mettle Bredu, on behalf of the headmaster and management of the school, expressed gratitude to Ms Obeng Danso for helping to solve the school’s water problem.