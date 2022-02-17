Pharmacy Council inducts 664 newly registered pharmacists

The Pharmacy Council has inducted 664 newly qualified and registered pharmacists into the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG).
The inductees who had passed the 2021/2022 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examination and all other requirements are products of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, Central University and a universities abroad.Follow @Graphicgh
The induction was held on the theme “Universal Health Coverage- Pharmacy practice in a digitalised regulatory environment.”
Speaking at the induction ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a speech read on his behalf said the pharmacy was a vital component in the delivery of quality health for greater health outcomes.
Digitalisation drive
He commended the Council in its digitalisation drive and pledged the ministry’s support to the initiative, which, he said would help improve the quality and reach of healthcare delivery.
“The Pharmacy Council should strengthen its collaborative efforts with sister agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority to apply all available digital tools and regulatory mechanisms to remove bad and quack products from the market and enforce practice in accordance with laid down standards.
“This will ensure the protection of the public and help achieve Universal Health Coverage in a digitised pharmaceutical regulatory environment.
“I am aware that the Pharmacy Council, as part of its digitisation drive, launched the e-pharmacy policy under the auspices of the Vice-President of the country. I am also aware that the council in collaboration with the Ghana.gov has made available electronic payment platform to enable pharmacists to renew their annual licensure and also apply and renew pharmacy business operating licences online,” he said.
Mr Agyeman-Manu said the digitalisation step was in the right direction and expressed the hope that after piloting the platform, it would be expanded to all other practitioners.
To the inductees, he urged to embrace the use of available digitalised platforms in practice while adhering to the standards of professionalism.
“Continue to educate and upgrade yourself to remain abreast with modern trends in your field and keep in tune with the dos and don’ts of the profession.
Behaviour
The Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr Rauf Audu, express the confidence that all the training universities and experimental sites , just like many educational models, were fashioned to provide students with not only cognitive skills but also the behaviour of doing things right at all times.
“I therefore challenge all who are being inducted to avail themselves to the behaviours, attitudes and cultures the respective training institutions have offered.
Dr Audu said to achieve that professional competence, professionalism, humility, diligence and a positive attitude was required.
The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, shared some lessons he had picked up while growing up, which he said had contributed to his success story.
He asked the inductees to always be mindful of future generations in whatever they did because in doing that they would take better care of nature or any good thing they encountered.
He also called on all to be mindful and conscious of their personal security and not leave it solely in the hands of professionals.
Dr Dampare said security was a shared responsibility and therefore, a persons would be better secured if everybody played their role in ensuring their personal security and that of others.
The Chairperson of the governing Board of the Pharmacy Council, Mrs Doris Fosu-Hemaa Addae-Afoakwa, said the theme for the occasion was apt because the digitisation drive would help in the delivery of Universal Health Coverage.
