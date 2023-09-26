Petrosol supports national quality awards

Daily Graphic Sep - 26 - 2023 , 10:14

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has received support from PETROSOL Ghana Limited, a privately owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), for the organisation of this year’s National Quality Awards.

The awards scheme is organised by the GSA in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

It rewards excellence and the application of internationally accepted quality standards among locally owned Ghanaian institutions in the field of manufacturing and service delivery.

Instituted in 2017, the main aim of the awards was to help raise public awareness of the need for standardisation.

Also, it is intended to promote excellence through quality management, acknowledge the contribution of quality in the national economy and all aspects of corporate management as well as encourage organisations to adopt the quality approach, and if possible, obtain certification, thereby improving the country’s image and locally manufactured products for both local and international (regional) markets.

Worthy step

Presenting a cheque for GH¢ 20,000 to to the GSA as its support, the Head of Compliance and Supply Chain and acting Head of Marketing of PETROSOL, Joseph Yaribil, explained that the company found the National Quality Awards as a worthy cause that needed support as quality control was at the heart of production and consumption.

He said it was a noble gesture aimed at encouraging companies to enhance the quality of their products for the benefit of consumers, hence the support.

Mr Yaribil indicated that Petrosol had an unwavering commitment to quality.

To that end, he said beyond the financial support, Petrosol had invested in delivering high-quality fuel and lubricants, meeting both national and international standards, especially the specifications of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), because it believed that the Ghanaian consumer deserved the best.

Appreciation

Receiving the cheque, the Head of Systems Certification at the GSA and Manager of the National Quality Awards, Emmanuel K. Asare, expressed appreciation to Petrosol for the support.

He encouraged the leadership of the company to continue with its commitment to quality and standards since that will guarantee the sustainability of the business.

Petrosol Ghana Limited is ranked among the top-10 OMCs by the National Petroleum Authority.

It also has triple certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for quality, health and safety; and environmental management systems.