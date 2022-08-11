Performance appraisal meeting organised for stakeholders in education

A school performance appraisal meeting (SPAM) for stakeholders in the education sector in Yendi, has been organised in the municipality.
Participants included teachers, members of school management committees and parent teacher associations, officials of the Ghana Education Service and assembly member.
The participating schools were Zugu R.C., Zang M.A, Adibo R.C and JHS, Gbingaliga R.C and JHS, Kpachiyili R.C. and Zaban E.P primary.
The day's meeting was organised by the Yendi Office of Assemblies of God Care Ghana, an NGO
The meeting created awareness on how to improve access to quality and inclusive education for all children of school going age, among other issues.
Collective responsibility
The Yendi programme officer of the organisation, Joseph Mutawakil Napari, said education was a collective responsibility.
He said it was for that reason his outfit continues to organise such meetings to discuss matters and solicit views of participants on how to ensure effective teaching and learning in schools for better outcomes.
Mr Napari said the organisation was engaged in the organisation of extra classes, provision of text books and furniture among others, to schools in their operational areas.
He appealed to the participants to show more interest in happenings in their children’s schools.
Commendation
The deputy director in charge of Human Resource at the Yendi office of the Ghana Education Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahama Habib, expressed appreciation to the NGO for their continuous support to the sector in the municipality.
He also entreated parents to take the education of their children, particularly girls, serious by ensuring that they do not only attend school, but made to complete their respective programmes of study.
The Assistant Director of Education in charge of Finance and Administration of Yendi, Mr Amadu Iddrisu, commended the AG Care Ghana Yendi office for drilling boreholes for the programme’s community schools in the area.
Mr Iddrisu said in the 2021 BECE examination, all the 123 candidates of Gbingbaliga JHS and Adido JHS, both AG Care Ghana Yendi office programme schools, had placement, and that it was due to the availability of past questions along with the organisation of quiz competitions and extra classes for the candidates.
He said most of the did not perform well in English Language, and that it was important that the teachers improved on the teaching of the subject.