PDS does not belong to barbers in Osu - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited does not belong to a group of barbers at Osu in Accra as being speculated by some individuals.
According to him, anybody interested in finding out about the owners of the company could do so by verifying their details from the Registrar Generals Department.
At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 1, 2019, aimed at updating the public on the suspension of the PDS agreement following the detection of some breaches in the agreement, the Minister explained that PDS was a properly registered company and that any speculations suggesting that the company belonged to a group of barbers at Osu was untrue.
- Read also: Government probes PDS agreement
Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who was reacting to a question as to whether it was true that PDS was owned by some barbers at Osu during the press conference said, the government has commenced a full-scale inquiry into the issue.
- Read also: Govt suspends PDS concession agreement
The government through the Ministry of Finance and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited on Tuesday announced the suspension of the concession agreement with PDS with immediate effect.
A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information said the decision followed the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page