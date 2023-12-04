Pay us nine months arrears - NABCO trainees to govt
Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have asked the government to pay them the nine months outstanding arrears owed them.
In a press statement issued Monday morning [Dec 4], they gave the government a one month ultimatum to clear the arrears.
"We have already lost trust in Nana Addo/Bawumia led government. All we need now is 9 months arrears fully settled as we don’t want to have any business to do with this government again.", the group said in the press statement signed by Frank Evans Quansah, Secretary for the Coalition of NABCo trainees.
The trainees also asked the government to put an end to hailing the NABCo scheme, which they said was non-functional.
Attached is the statement below
YOUSTART PROMISE TO NABCO TRAINEES-ANOTHER BIG SCAM
The Government has one-month ultimatum to pay us all the months outstanding areas. We do not want to have any business with Nana Addo/Bawumia led government again.
In November 2021, the coalition expressed our mistrust of the government renewed promise to "transition graduating participants on the Nabco programme to the youstart programme", which was captured in paragraph 247 page 61, number Xii of the 2022 budget statement read by the finance minister in the same month the NABCO contract ended.
We even further stated that the YouStart promise to NABCO trainees was just to create a public smokescreen of a good intention and blindfold the beneficiaries who were aggrieved by the NPP government's fractured failure and forfeiture of the earlier promise to transition NABCO participants in to the mainstream works.
Now our anticipation has become the reality as our ground sampling and enquiries prove that, so far, none of the NABCO beneficiaries who applied for the YouStart grants was called for the recent phase one of the grants disbursement. In fact, this YouStart programme has been another fiscal machinery to pacify aggrieved NP party foot soldiers vis-a-vis resourcing the tall list of apparatchiks, family and friends of NPP government appointees.
We have already lose trust in Nana Addo/ Bawumia led government. All we need now is 9months arrears fully settled as we don't want to have any business to do with this government again.
Withal, we want to caution NPP government to put an end to hailing and praising non-functional NABCO scheme which didn't accomplish the rational of which it was created in its national budget every year as an achievement.
We are going to intercept any partisan utterances, any signages that will leverage on the failed NABCO scheme in an attempt to win votes in come 2024 general elections.