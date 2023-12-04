Pay us nine months arrears - NABCO trainees to govt

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Dec - 04 - 2023 , 09:40

Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have asked the government to pay them the nine months outstanding arrears owed them.

In a press statement issued Monday morning [Dec 4], they gave the government a one month ultimatum to clear the arrears.

"We have already lost trust in Nana Addo/Bawumia led government. All we need now is 9 months arrears fully settled as we don’t want to have any business to do with this government again.", the group said in the press statement signed by Frank Evans Quansah, Secretary for the Coalition of NABCo trainees.

The trainees also asked the government to put an end to hailing the NABCo scheme, which they said was non-functional.