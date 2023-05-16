Parts of Accra experience torrential rainfall

Augustina Tawiah & Linda Sah May - 16 - 2023 , 13:35

Parts of Accra experienced long hours of torrential rain in the early hours of yesterday that brought pedestrian and vehicular movement to a standstill.

As is characteristic of such downpours, certain parts of the city were flooded, a situation that led to slow movement of vehicles, particularly on the Accra-Kasoa stretch of the road.

The Kasoa Toll Booth and the Old Barrier Ataala areas were not spared the effect of the rain as they once again experienced the usual erosion that such downpours leave in their wake.

Kasoa Toll Booth

Parts of the Kasoa Toll Booth road were heavily flooded, making them almost unmotorable for vehicles, with some parking on the shoulders to watch the floodwaters recede.

Drivers could use only one side of the road, which created heavy traffic on that stretch.

Not even the direction of traffic by the police could help the situation.

Kokrobite

The road from Kokrobite to Old Barrier, which is already riddled with potholes and gullies, was further worsened by the morning downpour.

Vehicles were compelled to move in slow motion to avoid the numerous potholes on them and also to escape the gullies at Ajasco Junction, Aplaku and Paa Nii Blocks near Aplaku.

This resulted in some form of vehicular traffic on that side of the road as drivers diverted traffic from the Kasoa to Old Barrier road.

The Old Barrier to Kaneshie highway also experienced heavy traffic around 7 a.m., but by 11 a.m., the traffic had eased.

Areas such as Adabraka, Lapaz, Odorkor and Bawaleshie also experienced the rain but with minimal effects.