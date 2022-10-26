Panbros supports Weija flood victims

Panbros Salt Industries Limited has presented GH¢15,000 to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly for the acquisition of logistics to support people affected by the spillage of the Weija Dam.
About 40 workers of Panbros, who were personally affected by the spillage of the dam, had eaarlier been supported with various cash amounts by the company.
The support, the company said, was part of its corporate social responsibility programme towards the vulnerable in society, especially in areas close to its operations.
Officials of Panbros, including the Operations Manager, Daniel Boye; the Quality Assurance Manager, Kwadwo Baah, and the Assistant Quality Assurance Manager, Cecilia Baidoo, handed over the cheque to the NADMO office of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly last Friday.
The donation was received by the Chief Director of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Emmanuel Adu-Boahen; the Principal Disaster Control Officer in charge of Disease and Epidemics at the assembly, Ebenezer Boakye, and the Director of Stores, both of NADMO Alexander Boadi.
Company flooded
Mr Boye said the recent spillage of the Weija Dam greatly affected the operations of the company as the water in the Densu Delta, which is close to the company’s concession, overrun its banks to flood the operational area, and that “although the flood is receding, unfortunately about 20 per cent of our salt production area is still flooded”.
“Notwithstanding the above challenges, we cannot leave the communities to suffer. We feel obliged to live up to our corporate social responsibilities as good corporate citizens and most especially as citizens of the Weija-Gbawe community. The reason we are here to support,” he stressed.
Mr Boye urged authorities to prevent people from encroaching these water bodies to avert future disasters.
“This year has been exceptionally bad for salt production as we continuously had rain from the first week of April to date without any respite, coupled with the flooding as a result of the spillage of the dam,” he lamented.
Mr Adu-Boahen said that about 10,000 people were affected by the flooding after the dam spillage, and so more of such donations were welcome to support the people.
“We, therefore, thank Panbros Salt Industries for being the first entity to come forth with a support,” he said.