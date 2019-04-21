Otumfuo's majestic entry to Dwabrem for 20th anniversary

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a majestic entry to Dwabrem at the Manhyia Palace with the display of an immaculate royal dance amidst the playing of fontofrom drums.
Dozens of flag waving youth cheered the king as he was carried in a palanquin to the durbar grounds.
As Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was carried in a palanquin through the crowd, many stood on their feet whilst others struggled to catch a glimpse of their king.
Journalists have flooded the inner perimeter of the durbar grounds, scrambling to get a better view of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
President Akufo-Addo and the Asanthene are billed to address the gathering.
The Akwasidaekese
Akwasidaekese is an expanded form of Akwasidae, celebrated every six weeks in line with the Asante calendar which is based on a cycle of 42-two days and nine months in a year.
