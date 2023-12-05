Otumfuo Osei Tutu II first African monarch to be featured in Pirelli Calendar

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Dec - 05 - 2023 , 14:43

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been featured in the 2024 edition of the renowned Pirelli Calendar.

It is the first time an African monarch has been featured in the renowned calendar since its inception 50 years ago.

The Pirelli Calendar is an annual publication by the UK subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturer.

It has been used to record passing time since its inception in the 1960s.

The limited-edition calendar with only 20,000 copies produced annually, is a not-for-sale item, but reserved as corporate gifts, distributed to celebrities and selected Pirelli customers.

Featured under the theme, “Timeless”, the 2024 edition of the calendar is giving its audience a close up of the rich native culture of Ghana, arts and sports worldwide.

The historic 2024 edition coincides with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee as Asantehene.

He was enstooled as Asantehene on April 26, 1999 and will be celebrating his Silver Jubilee in 2024.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is appearing in the 2024 Pirelli calendar alongside Hollywood stars such as Idris Elba, Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell among others.

Photographer

Described as the “Grandson” of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the official photographer of the 2024 edition for the calendar, Prince Gyasi also marked his name as the first black African photographer, to contribute to the Pirelli Calendar since its inception.

Known for his works with international brands such as Puma and Balmain, the 28-year-old photographer is set to introduce visually captivating and culturally significant edition of the calendar which is set to be unveiled in 2024.

From the pages of the calendar, Prince Gyasi stated that his inspiration was born from the times he used to enjoy reading with his mother to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who he photographed in the calendar which he says were "timeless" moments.

“I want to tell a story that explores the power of how our achievements are experienced in the eyes of those we inspire. In the end, this project is not about my journey or yours; it's about theirs, my community, the youth. This is about providing a chance for other kids like me to see these images and to be inspired to become their own best selves.”