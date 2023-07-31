Otumfuo Foundation receives GH¢1.7m Newmont support

Mary Anane-Amponsah Jul - 31 - 2023 , 10:54

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and Newmont Africa are to implement two key education-focused projects within a three-year period.

The projects, valued at GH¢1.7 million, will promote and extend Information Communication Technology (ICT) education and training to less-resourced communities through the provision of infrastructure, materials and associated resources.

The projects are aimed at improving the reading culture among pupils in such communities, and to also build their interest and capacity in ICT.

A press statement issued yesterday after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions indicated that “Newmont Africa and the Otumfuo Foundation intend to achieve the above objectives through the remodelling and furnishing of six 50-person capacity containers to be situated in selected schools. Mobile training camps equipped with computers shall also be set up in schools to further the training of pupils in ICT”.

The Regional Senior Vice-President of Newmont Africa, David Thornton, and the Chairman of the Otumfuo Foundation, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Mr Thornton stated that Newmont Africa was working to extend the positive social impacts of its business in Ghana beyond its host communities into other areas where critical educational infrastructure, particularly in ICT, was lacking.

“It is quite clear to us that ICT will play a key role in an increasingly digitised world, and equipping pupils with the requisite skills will help create a more promising future for them and their families,” he said.

Nana Woahene recounted the support of Newmont Africa to the foundation over the years, disclosing that “for almost a decade, Newmont Africa has been a consistent ally of the foundation, having provided support in excess of GH¢1 million over the period for several of the foundation’s programmes and projects”.

He added that the MoU was a clear demonstration of the commitment of the two entities towards the identification and implementation of meaningful interventions for communities and individuals who were, otherwise, disadvantaged by virtue of their circumstances.

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa is the country’s leading gold producer, and operates two gold mines: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern Region.

It is in the process of establishing a third mine, which is currently at the project stage — the Ahafo North Project.

The company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business.

Commercial production at Ahafo and Akyem began in 2006 and 2013 respectively, and the company currently has about 6,700 employees and contractors.