Otumfuo calls for increased trade between Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago

Daily Graphic Aug - 03 - 2023 , 10:54

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for increased trade between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago in the spirit of South-South cooperation, to advance their economies.

He said given the resources available, it was important to draw on the positives to help in progressive development, instead of focusing on the negatives.

Otumfuo, the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, said Africans and the African Diaspora could not continue to blame colonialism for their challenges and needed to forget about the past and look forward to finding solution to its challenges.

“They [colonialists] have given us our freedom .

We still can do better for ourselves, if we should use the independence we have to develop our economies.

I think Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago should be able to trade among ourselves in the spirit of South-South cooperation because our economies are intertwined,” he stated.

He was speaking during a chat with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre in the capital, Port of Spain, last Monday, July 31.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu , who is in Trinidad and Tobago as the Guest of Honour for the Emancipation Anniversary of the Caribbean country, also met with the President of the country, Christine Kangaloo.

Emancipation Day

Following the abolition of slavery in 1834, the African Diaspora established themselves and their cultures, leaving a unique mark on the tapestry of the history of Trinidad and Tobago.

In 1985, the historic decision was made to memorialise the liberation of enslaved Africans with a public holiday.

Collaboration

The Asantehene wanted to see the political establishments in the two countries collaborate to advance education and agriculture, especially the cocoa industry, in their respective countries.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II signing the visitor’s book. With him is Prime Minister Keith Rowley (left) and some officials from the Manhyia Palace

Specifically, he suggested a collaboration between the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and universities in Trinidad and Tobago.

Relations

The Asantehene traced the history of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago to the 19th century when after the Anglo-Asante day of 1884, Kofi Nti, a son of then Asantehene, Kofi Karikari, was sent to Trinidad prior to being taken to England.

“So Ghana and Trinidad have the linkage based on history,” he stated.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also sought to use his visit to build relations between the two countries and see how his people in that country were faring.

Royal visit

“African royalty from Ghana visiting us in the Caribbean, to Trinidad and Tobago, is history.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago encouraged the thought, and provided a backbone to Kwame Nkrumah to stand up to the British colonialists culminating in Ghana’s independence,” he said.

“I was in primary school when the Gold Coast gained independence and I remember the excitement of reading the big posters ‘Gold Coast becomes Ghana,’” he recalled.

Dr Rowley also said it was also symbolic for the Asantehene to visit Trinidad and Tabago as many Ashantis had blood relatives in the Caribbeans.

Growing together

Dr Rowley stressed the need for Africans and Diaspora Africans to see themselves as one big family and work together to help in the accelerated development and progress.

It is important that “we grow together as African people,” he emphasised.

Touching on international diplomacy, the Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago was reaching out to the people in Ghana, Nigeria , Uganda, Kenya, South Africa to strengthen the relationship in that area.

“We support each other in international business and we see Ghana as a great gateway for us into Africa,” he added.