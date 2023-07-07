Organised Labour suspends strike over 3 sacked Asogli workers

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 07 - 2023 , 19:35

Organised Labour has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Monday July 10, 2023 to allow the Council of State to work with government and other key stakeholders to resolve the matter.

The decision was taken following the assurances given to Organised Labour by the Council of State at a meeting held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at its instance.

“Organised Labour has, therefore, agreed to suspend its planned nationwide strike action scheduled for Monday July 10, 2023. Organised Labour leadership have, however, agreed to meet on July 17, 2023 to review the feedback from the government and Council of State to guide its next steps including the immediate enforcement of its original nationwide strike action,” a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, said.

It said the suspension of the strike was, therefore, subject to the feedback from government and Council of State.

At a press conference on June 26, 2023, Organised Labour declared an indefinite strike action following the failure of the management of the Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited to meet the deadline to re-instate three union leaders of the firm it had sacked.

Following the declaration of the strike action, it said the National Labour Commission (NLC) summoned the leadership of Organised Labour and management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to appear before it on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 and that at that meeting Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd requested the Commission to allow it to engage Organized Labour to resolve the matters) in dispute.

The NLC, it said granted the request of the company and directed both parties to appear before it on Wednesday July 5, 3023 with a report of their deliberations.

“After extensive deliberations on Wednesday, July 4, 2023, between the parties under the chairmanship of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd offered to reinstate the three local union leaders subject to the three union leaders submitting letters of apology. “This feedback was subsequently reported to the NLC later the same day by the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and confirmed by both parties,” it said.

The statement said based on that understanding, the commission further directed both parties to meet on Thursday July 6, 2023 and put the settlement agreement together for submission on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

“When the parties met to finalize the settlement agreement, to the utter dismay of the Organized Labour leadership, management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd withdrew their offer with the reason that they did not have the mandate to commit o its earlier mandate.

It said at the instance of the Council of State on Friday, July 7, a meeting was convened with Organised Labour leadership to delve into the mater and assist with its resolution.