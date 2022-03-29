Oppong Nkrumah constructs school block for Akyem Ayirebi Presby JHS

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has used his own resources to construct a modern school block for the Akyem Ayirebi Presbyterian Junior High School in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern.
The facility comprises three classrooms, an office and a store all connected to electricity and equipped with mono desks, teachers’ tables and chairs, as well as ceiling fans.
Inauguration
Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, inaugurated the facility at a grand ceremony at Ayirebi last Friday.
He said he decided to put up the building to replace the old structure owing to its deplorable state when members of the Ayirebi New Patriotic Party (NPP) approached him to help put up a new building.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah advised the staff and pupils of the school to maximise their output to justify the heavy investment in the facility.
Education endowment fund
He said since he became the MP for the area in 2017, he had set up an education endowment fund which had benefited more than 300 students in tertiary educational institutions.
The minister stated that plans were far advanced for him to establish a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in the Akyemansa District to ensure that all pupils and students in the area were computer literates.
He was grateful to the President for donating a bus and a pickup vehicle to the Ayirebi Senior High School (SHS) and another bus to the Akyem Akokoaso SHS, with the promise that the latter would soon benefit from a pickup vehicle too.
The West Akyem Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Raymond Baah Abekah, thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for the new edifice and urged the staff and pupils to take proper care of it to last long.
Government-church cooperation
Mr Oppong Nkrumah called for a closer cooperation between the government and churches to produce more intellectuals to contribute their quota towards national development.
The Akyemansa District Director of Education, Madam Akua Ayisi, also expressed her gratitude to the minister for his commitment to education development in the area and enjoined parents to maintain the facility regularly.
A former District Chief Executive for Akyemansa and a native of Ayirebi, Nana Acquah Frimpong, on behalf of the people thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for providing the edifice which was second to none in the district.