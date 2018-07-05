One week memorial church service for Amissah-Arthur on Friday

There will be a memorial church service for the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur at the Ridge Church in Accra on
Friday July 6, 2018 .
The former Vice President died on
He collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra in the morning during a workout and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6,
He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
On the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all flags have been flying at half-mast since Tuesday in memory of the late Vice President.
Preparations for a full state burial for the late Vice President is underway.