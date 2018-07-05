Graphic Online

One week memorial church service for Amissah-Arthur on Friday

Author: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
One week memorial church service for former Vice Preisdent Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

There will be a memorial church service for the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur at the Ridge Church in Accra on Friday July 6, 2018.

A statement issued by Jabesh Amissah-Arthur on behalf of the family said the dress code for the 3pm church service would be black.

The former Vice President died on Friday June 29, 2018 at age 67.

He collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra in the morning during a workout and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.


He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

On the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all flags have been flying at half-mast since Tuesday in memory of the late Vice President.

Government has opened a book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Centre and at all Ghana High Commissions.

Preparations for a full state burial for the late Vice President is underway.