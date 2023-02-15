OLAM celebrates women, girls in science

AN agribusiness and food processor, Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited (OFI), has commemorated the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science with students and farmers in its supply chain at Tepa in the Ashanti Region.
Held at the Tepa Senior High School, this year’s celebration was on the theme: “Bringing everyone forward for sustainable and equitable development to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change.”
Participants
The event brought together about 500 participants, including farmers in the company’s supply network in Tepa and children of farmers pursuing courses and careers in science.
Also present were science students from both Tepa and Maban Senior High Schools, selected managers within the business and the company’s female network group, Globally Reaching Olam Women (GROW).
The Country Head of OFI, Eric Asare Botwe, said ‘currently the female scientist population in OFI had grown tremendously.
Women in science
“We have 14 female scientists working in our factory and over 40 female employees with science backgrounds in the sustainability business.
“I am optimistic that the numbers will increase not only in the company, but in all businesses spread across the country,” he said.
Mr Botwe encouraged women scientists in the company to reach their full potential and find mentorship and growth opportunities both within and outside the company.
He told the gathering that the Olam Cocoa Processing (OCP) had partnered with the Kumasi Technical University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to allow their students to have internship programmes with the company to provide the needed practice and training to the theories they learn at school.
Harnessing talents
Responding, a Senior Lecturer at KNUST, Dr Augustina Sylverken, said there was the need to harness all talents to tackle the challenges facing the country and the global community.
“The full participation of women and girls in science, mathematics and technology (STEM) is essential; hence women and girls need to break all barriers to be part of the change agents in society,” he said.