Okyenhene addresses US universities on climate change

Nana Konadu Agyeman Sep - 28 - 2023 , 05:39

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, will on September 24, 2023 leave Ghana for the United States of America where he will deliver speeches to faculty members and students of two universities in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Northeastern University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute have invited the Okyenhene on the back of the immense leadership role he plays in environmental conservation and protection.

Invitations

An invitation letter signed by the Senior Vice Provost for Research of the Northeastern University, David Luzzi, said: “Your commitment to addressing Climate Change and to advancing environmental sciences and sustainability aligns very well with the priorities of the University.

We would be very pleased if you could visit our Boston campus, meet with students and faculty.”

“Your commitment to addressing climate change and to advancing environmental sciences and sustainability aligns very well with the priorities of our university”, an invitation letter signed by the Senior Vice President and Provos of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dr Winston “Wole” Soboyejo, also stated.

Call for action

A statement issued today and signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ofori Panin Fie, Nana Twumasi Ankrah, said during the visit, the two institutions will organise durbars for the

Okyenhene to address faculty and students on topics bothering on climate change and the urgent need for collective action to reduce its impact, especially on poorer countries.

He will emphasise the interconnectedness of humans and the environment, drawing on his people's historical reverence for nature, the statement said.

“He will also speak on how the Akyem Abuakwa Kingdom has long understood the need for a harmonious relationship with the land, recognising that the earth's health directly affects the well-being of its inhabitants,” it said.

The statement noted that ss the Heads of States and Government will gather at the UN Headquarters in New York from September 18 to 19, 2023 to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals and follow it up with “The Climate Ambition Summit”, the Okyenhene’s speech will offer a fresh perspective on the role of traditional leadership in environmental conservation.

“The Okyenhene will issue a call to action to the university community and the wider society.

“He is also expected to urge individuals, institutions and governments to take responsibility for their environmental impact and to work together to address climate change,” it said.

Per the statement, the Okyenhene will also emphasise the importance of collaboration among various groups and individuals as no one entity or group can tackle climate change challenge alone.

“This momentous address will ignite a spark of hope, reminding us that even in the face of daunting challenges, positive change is possible when we unite for a common cause,” it said.

Role of traditional leaders

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is also billed to touch on the role traditional leaders have played in African societies for centuries, guiding their communities in matters ranging from governance to resource management.