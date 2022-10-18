Oil, gas safety training centre opens

Ghanaian oil and gas and logistics company, Rigworld Group, in partnership with the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has opened a new safety training centre in Accra.
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the regional safety training centre will provide top-notch training in safety requirements for the oil and gas industry as well as other sectors of the Ghanaian and international industrial sectors.
The Rigworld Training Centre (RTC), the second for the company in the country, is located within the premises of the RMU in Nungua.
Training Centre Manager of the RTC, Accra, Rakesh Chandra Singh, in an interview with journalists after conducting them on a tour of the facility, stressed the need for various establishments to prioritise safety in order to make good returns on their investments.
"There are very few people or organisations who have a safety culture as something important. However, when they come and do basic training with RTC, we inject something into their minds.
"This is where we mould people to think about plan B, so safety-wise, the centre is important for people working offshore," Mr Singh said.
The Service Line Manager at RTC, Ashish Mathema, stated that the centre was not only to address the safety requirements of oil and gas companies but also international companies.
"The oil and gas industries are also promising. More exploration is coming, so it means more drilling, and obviously we have to match the requirements of the training,” he stated.
“Yes, we are aiming to capture the international market as well as neighbouring countries where these facilities and services are not available, and by opening in Accra, we will help to bring them here to have easy access to our facilities,” Mr Mathema added.
He gave the assurance that the RTC was working hard to position itself to be the preferred safety training centre in the country.
The representative for Southey Contracting Limited, Catherine Nyaniba Apenteng, stressed the importance of safety training in their operations and why they train their personnel at the RTC.
She said stated that if personnel were not safe, “we are not making money, we won’t be in business, so we have to make sure our personnel going offshore go with 10 toes and 10 feet and come back with the same set as well.”
Ms Apenteng commended Rigworld Group for opening another training centre in Accra, saying “it’s a brilliant idea because although we work in Takoradi, with everything happening in Takoradi, we do have the majority of our personnel living in Accra.”
Background
The Rigworld Group already has a safety training centre in Takoradi.
The new centre, which received its accreditation early this month, runs programmes that will be led by internationally recognised training leaders.
Courses include offshore survival training, rope access training, well control, drilling, lift competence, hose assembly, and health, safety and environmental training.
The RTC in Takoradi, set on two acres of natural surroundings in the oil city, is fully equipped with advanced simulators, a helipad, a water survival training pool, a medical centre, prime on-site accommodation, a restaurant and a fitness centre.
The high demand for the service in Takoradi compelled the Rigworld Group to open the Accra training centre.