Obuasi Methodist honours Ainoo-Ansah

Daily Graphic May - 18 - 2023 , 08:10

The Freeman Methodist Church at Obuasi Tutuka in Ashanti Region has organised a special church service to honour the long serving choir master/organist, Ebo Philip Ainoo-Ansah, who served the church for the past 42 years and led the choir to win many competitions and laurels.

Presenting the citation, Supt. Minister of the Methodist Church, Tutuka Circuit, Very Rev. Isaac K. Yeboah, described Mr Ainoo-Ansah as an effective leader in the choir whose dedication to duty impacted positively on formation of various Methodist Church choirs and singing bands within Tutuka circuit.

He said Mr Ainoo-Ansah was a leader-servant who, through hymns and songs, preached God’s word to win more souls and encouraged existing members of the church to continue to live by the word of God.

“He became the Circuit Director of Music and the Diocesan Director of Music as well. His transformational and selfless leadership style saw the tutelage of many under your feet,” he added.

Rev. Isaac K. Yeboah noted that Mr Ainoo-Ansah, who was also a founder of a leading photo studio in the Obuasi Municipality, trained many photographers some of who were operating their production establishments across the country.

“The Lay Movement Council and, for that matter, the Methodist Church, Tutuka Circuit presents to you in recognition of your selfless dedication and contributions towards the growth, development and advancement of Freeman society, in terms of music” the citation read.

It said Mr Ainoo-Ansah was an icon of the Freeman society and that the laity could not quantify his service and that his good work should forever be printed in the annals of the Diocese.



