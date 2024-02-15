Next article: Play by rules of engagement - Bagbin urges political parties

No validation before Feb 16, no payment of national service allowance - NSS personnel told

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Feb - 15 - 2024 , 07:15

The management of the National Service Scheme ( NSS) has directed all national service personnel to validate their details by Friday, February 6, 2024.

In a statement dated February 14, signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, the NSS said all personnel would have to visit their portals and validate their details for the quick processing of personnel data for payment of monthly allowances.

Personnel should into account the following information; name, telephone number, E-zwich number, place of posting and telephone number.

Attached below is the full notice



